NATIONAL NEWS – Trump threatens tariffs on any country supporting BRICS policies ahead of trade negotiations

President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new 10% tariffs on any country supporting the “anti-American” policies of BRICS, escalating tensions just days before the July 9 trade negotiation deadline. The BRICS bloc—now expanded to include 10 new countries—criticized unilateral tariffs in a summit declaration this weekend.

Trump’s administration is preparing to send tariff letters to over 100 nations starting on Monday, with rates potentially rising if no deals are struck by August 1. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the pressure campaign, stating some countries may face tariffs as high as 70%. Economists warn the widening trade war could raise consumer prices, but Trump officials maintain inflation has remained stable.