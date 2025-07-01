NATIONAL NEWS – Trump Administration accuses Harvard of civil rights violations not protecting Jewish students

a
DAILY NEWS / National
Ananya Roy, News Writer

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration announced that an investigation had concluded that Harvard University violated federal civil rights law. By failing to address harassment against Jewish and Israeli students, the administration accused the school of “deliberate indifference.” The Department of Health and Human Services warned Harvard that without immediate changes, it could lose all federal funding. In response, Harvard rejected the findings, stating it had implemented measures to combat antisemitism. 

This announcement follows a broader campaign targeting elite universities, with the administration currently freezing $2.5 billion in federal grants to Harvard and taking similar actions against Columbia University. Critics argue the moves threaten academic freedom and suppress protected speech.

