NATIONAL NEWS – Tractor company John Deere withdrawals from “Cultural Awareness Parades”

John Deere, a leading American farm equipment manufacturer, has announced changes to its corporate policies in response to public backlash over its involvement in Pride events and gender identity training. Similar to Tractor Supply’s recent decision to end several of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, John Deere is refocusing on its core mission. The company will redirect funds from social and cultural events to priorities more closely aligned with its customer base, such as rural America needs and conservation efforts.

In a recent statement, John Deere announced it will cease participation in external social or cultural awareness events, shifting the focus of its Business Resource Groups to professional development and recruitment instead. The company has also eliminated diversity quotas and pronoun identification policies. This strategic move has been positively received by many customers, aligning John Deere’s policies more closely with their values and avoiding the kind of public relations issues faced by other companies in similar situations.