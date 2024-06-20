NATIONAL NEWS – The Virginia primaries may be the key to tilting the balance of power

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Virginia’s 2024 primary elections are focusing on key congressional races that could influence the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Notably, two open seats in northern Virginia and a heated primary in the Charlottesville area are in the spotlight.

Republicans aim to maintain control with their slim majority, while Democrats seek to capitalize on these races to gain ground. The outcome of these primaries will set the stage for the general elections in November, potentially shifting the political landscape.