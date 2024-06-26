NATIONAL NEWS – Texas woman charged with attempted murder after alledgedly trying to drown Palestinian child

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

In a disturbing incident in Euless, Texas, a woman faces charges after allegedly attempting to drown a Palestinian child. The incident occurred at a community swimming pool where witnesses reported the woman holding the child underwater. Authorities responded swiftly, rescuing the child and detaining the woman.

This incident has sparked outrage and concern over the safety and well-being of marginalized communities in the United States. The woman reportedly has been identified as a resident of the local community, 42-year-old Elizabeth Wolf. Though her motives remain unclear, civil rights groups claim the incident to be racially motivated. The child, fortunately, did not sustain serious injuries and is now safe.