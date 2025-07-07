NATIONAL NEWS – Texas floods leave 78 dead, including 28 young girls from Camp Mystic

Ananya Roy, News Writer

At least 78 people are confirmed dead and 41 remain missing after catastrophic flash floods swept through central Texas on Friday, with the town of Kerrville suffering the heaviest toll: 68 dead, including 28 children. Over 850 people have been rescued so far, and authorities continue to search for 10 missing girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic.

Torrential rainfall, almost double what was forecast, overwhelmed the Guadalupe River, triggering sudden devastation across five counties. The disaster has prompted a federal emergency response, though concerns have emerged over whether staffing cuts to the National Weather Service under the Trump administration delayed critical warnings. Trump, who pledged to visit Kerrville on Friday, dismissed the criticism, calling the flooding a “100-year catastrophe.”