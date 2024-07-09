NATIONAL NEWS – Target joining other major retailers in refusing check payment method

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Target will stop accepting personal checks in stores starting in late July, following a trend among major US retailers. This decision comes as the popularity of checks has significantly declined, with most consumers now favoring credit and debit cards for their purchases. The shift towards digital payment methods and platforms has further contributed to the decrease in check usage, which is now largely considered outdated and primarily used for business transactions.

Target aims to enhance the checkout experience by offering multiple payment options, including the new Target Circle Cards, cash, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT, buy now, pay later services, and credit and debit cards. According to spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo, the decision to phase out personal checks is due to their extremely low usage. Target has informed customers in advance to ensure a smooth transition to other payment methods starting July 15.