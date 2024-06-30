NATIONAL NEWS – Supreme Court set to rule on obstruction charge in January 6th riot case

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

The Supreme Court is currently deliberating a case involving Joseph Fischer, a former police officer charged with obstructing an official proceeding during the January 6th Capitol riot. Fischer’s defense argues that the federal obstruction statute, which carries a potential 20-year prison sentence, is being misapplied by prosecutors. The case has significant implications as it could affect over 300 other defendants facing similar charges from the January 6th incident. Justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito, have shown skepticism towards the government’s broad interpretation of the obstruction law.

The hearing comes at a critical time, just before the Supreme Court addresses former President Donald Trump’s challenge against his own obstruction charges related to election interference. Trump, like Fischer, contends that the statute does not pertain to their actions and seeks dismissal of the charges on grounds of presidential immunity. A ruling in favor of Fischer could potentially weaken the legal framework used against numerous January 6th participants and influence Trump’s ongoing legal battles.