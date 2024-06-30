NATIONAL NEWS – Supreme Court rules homeless people can be ticketed for sleeping outside

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Grants Pass, Oregon, allowing the city to ticket homeless individuals for sleeping outside. The 6-3 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, rejected arguments that such “anti-camping” ordinances violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The ruling highlights the complexity of homelessness and emphasizes the role of local governments and communities in determining policies to address the issue. Justice Gorsuch argued that the Constitution does not empower federal judges to dictate national homelessness policies, recognizing that responses may vary across different communities.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by the court’s other liberal justices, contended that punishing people for sleeping outside when they have no other options is both unconscionable and unconstitutional. She stressed that sleep is a biological necessity and criminalizing it for homeless individuals exacerbates their plight. The Grants Pass ordinances impose fines and potential jail time for violations, a stance supported by the city as necessary for public health and safety.