NATIONAL NEWS – RECALL ALERT! Aldi and Walmart recalls produce due to possible listeria contamination

More than a dozen vegetables, including peppers, cucumbers, and squash, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall affects produce sold at select Walmart and Aldi stores, as announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This recall is an expansion of the initial Wiers Farm recall on July 12, which initially included whole cucumbers and bagged salad cucumbers that were handled and distributed by Wiers Farm, though not grown or harvested by them.

The expanded recall now includes retail packaged items such as poblanos, cubanelles, green beans, organic bell peppers, serranos, jalapenos, and squash. These items were sold at Aldi and Walmart locations in states like Delaware, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Connecticut. Aldi has urged customers to discard or return the affected products for a full refund, emphasizing the safety and integrity of their products. Walmart confirmed the removal of contaminated products and is investigating the cause with the supplier, prioritizing customer health and safety.