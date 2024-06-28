NATIONAL NEWS -New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman looses historically expensive primary

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman lost a heated primary challenge to George Latimer, highlighting deep divisions within the Democratic party over the Israel-Gaza conflict. Bowman, criticized for his strong stance against Israel, was opposed by Latimer, who garnered significant support from Jewish leaders and groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which spent nearly $15 million to unseat him. The primary, with a total of $24.8 million spent, became the most expensive House of Representatives primary ever. Latimer, a former county executive, emphasized his pro-Israel stance and criticized extremism, winning 58% of the vote with 88% counted.

Bowman, a progressive member of the “Squad,” accused AIPAC of trying to manipulate the election with dark money. Despite backing from prominent figures like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Bernie Sanders, Bowman couldn’t overcome Latimer’s centrist appeal and the redrawing of his district boundaries. His defeat may signal potential challenges for other progressive lawmakers, although some “Squad” members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib have secured primary victories. Meanwhile, in other primary races, Republican Lauren Boebert won in Colorado, choosing a new district after a narrow re-election in 2022.