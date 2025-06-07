NATIONAL NEWS – New social security rules will make it harder for seniors to apply for benefits

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Americans seeking retirement or survivor benefits will now no longer be able to apply over the phone. This new policy will go into effect on Monday. Americans seeking these benefits will now have to travel in person to a local Social Security field office or look online. A new analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, or CBPP found that a “45-mile trip for some 6 million seniors.” The group wrote this change, “will close off an important mode of service for millions of people” who are eligible for services.”

Over 4 in 10 retirees apply for Social Security benefits by phone and most spouses who are eligible for spouses do the same. This new policy also applies to anyone making changes to their direct deposit account. This was first announced last month and then partially walked back a week later due to pushback from disability groups and other stakeholders.