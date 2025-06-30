a
NATIONAL NEWS – Gunman kills 2 firefighters in Idaho wildfire ambush

DAILY NEWS / National
NATIONAL NEWS – Gunman kills 2 firefighters in Idaho wildfire ambush

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Two firefighters were killed and another was injured after a gunman deliberately started a wildfire on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He opened fire on first responders in what officials described as a targeted ambush. The area, known for its steep trails used by hikers, bikers, and motorcyclists, was still being evacuated as shots rang out. Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was later found dead on the mountain with a firearm nearby.

 Authorities believe he acted alone but have not identified him or determined his motive. The incident prompted a large multi-agency response, including the FBI. The injured firefighter is in stable condition.

