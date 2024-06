Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Legendary baseball player Willie Mays, known as the “Say Hey Kid,” passed away at 93 in the Bay Area.

Celebrated for his extraordinary talent and significant contributions to the game, Mays had a career spanning over two decades, primarily with the Giants.

He achieved numerous accolades, including 24 All-Star selections, two MVP awards, and 12 Gold Gloves. Mays’ passing comes two days before a scheduled game honoring him and the Negro Leagues.