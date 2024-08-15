NATIONAL NEWS – Ford and Mazda warns customers to stop driving vehicles with dangerous airbags

Ford and Mazda are urging owners of over 475,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to the presence of dangerous Takata airbag inflators that have not been replaced. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns that these inflators can explode with excessive force during a crash, potentially causing severe injuries or fatalities. The affected vehicles, including certain Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, and Mazda models from the 2003 to 2015 model years, were previously recalled, but many repairs remain incomplete.

The Takata airbag issue, which has been ongoing for over a decade, has resulted in the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, involving at least 67 million inflators. The faulty airbags, which use ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion for inflation, can deteriorate over time, especially when exposed to high temperatures and humidity. This defect has led to 27 deaths in the U.S. and at least 35 fatalities worldwide. Vehicle owners are advised to stop driving affected cars immediately and arrange for repairs, with Ford and Mazda offering free towing and loaner vehicles to facilitate the process.