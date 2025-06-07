a
NATIONAL NEWS – Federal judge orders the release of Columbia University student from Palestine

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Moshen Mahdawi, a Columbia University student, was arrested and detained by ICE agents after his immigration interview in Vermont. He has now officially been released from detention as his case proceeds. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said on Wednesday that the detentions for two weeks, “ so far, demonstrated great harm to a person who has been charged with no crime.” Many protesters and supporters gathered outside the Vermont federal courthouse, waiting for Mahdawi to be released. One supporter said that his release sends the message that “we, the people, will hold the Constitution accountable for the principles and values that we believe in.” Mahdawi’s release comes with some conditions: He must stay in his home state of Vermont, though he is now allowed to travel to New York City to continue his education and to meet with his attorneys. 

The Department of Homeland Security did not provide any immediate response for a comment.  Mahdawi is a green card holder and was a lawful permanent U.S. resident who grew up in a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. 

