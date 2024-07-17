NATIONAL NEWS – FDA expresses deep concerns over LASIK surgery symptoms

LASIK eye surgery offers the tempting prospect of improved vision without glasses or contacts, but patients should be aware of the risks involved. Experts have raised concerns that some surgeons may not fully disclose the frequency of complications and may overpromise results. Kevin Brasler from Washington Consumers’ Checkbook noted that while many patients are satisfied, a significant number experience issues such as dry eyes, double vision, and night vision problems. Moreover, LASIK is not necessarily a permanent solution, and it can make the eyes more susceptible to injury from impacts. Most patients may eventually need glasses again or require a second procedure as their vision changes over time.

The FDA, in a 2022 guidance draft, estimated that a week after surgery, 85% of patients report dry eyes, and six months later, 41% experience visual disturbances like glare and halos. Approximately 4% of patients have very bothersome symptoms. To mitigate these risks, Brasler advises patients to thoroughly vet their surgeons and ask detailed questions, noting that a reluctance to answer is a red flag. The FDA recommends more standardized disclosures about LASIK risks, as the industry tends to overstate success rates. Prices for LASIK surgery in the D.C. area range from $3,800 to $6,000, according to Brasler’s findings.