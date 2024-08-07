NATIONAL NEWS – EPA issues emergency ban of popular weed killer linked to brain impairment in unborn children

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an emergency suspension of the weed killer DCPA, or Dacthal, marking the first use of its emergency suspension authority in 40 years. This decision comes due to serious risks the chemical poses to unborn babies of pregnant women exposed to it, including those living near areas where Dacthal is used. Exposure to DCPA can alter fetal thyroid hormone levels, leading to low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased IQ, and impaired motor skills. The EPA found that even with restricted entry guidelines, DCPA levels could remain unsafe for up to 25 days.

Issues with Dacthal have been ongoing since 2013 when the EPA requested data from AMVAC Chemical Corp, the sole producer of Dacthal, to support its safety for human use. Much of the submitted research was insufficient, lacking key studies on thyroid effects. Despite AMVAC’s compliance and voluntary cancellation of Dacthal on artificial turf, the EPA deemed the risks unacceptable. The emergency order is effective immediately, with a notice of intent to cancel DCPA products expected within 90 days. Farm worker advocates, like Mily Treviño Sauceda from Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, praised the decision, highlighting the harm pesticides inflict on communities and emphasizing the need for continued protective measures.