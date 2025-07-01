a
NATIONAL NEWS – Elon Musk’s Tesla stock plummets after he vows to primary Republicans voting for “Big Beautiful Bill”

DAILY NEWS / National
Ananya Roy, News Writer

Elon Musk, a former key adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, launched a scathing critique on X after the House narrowly passed a controversial spending bill known as the “Big Beautiful Bill”. Musk condemned lawmakers who supported what he called “the biggest debt increase in history,” despite campaigning on cutting government spending. He declared they should “hang their head in shame” and vowing to help unseat them in next year’s primaries. 

The comments mark a public break with Trump and align with Musk’s push for a new political party focused on serving the people. Following his remarks, Tesla stock plummeted Monday morning, reflecting investor unease over Musk’s escalating political involvement.

