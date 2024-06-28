NATIONAL NEWS – Chicago Sky defeats Indiana Fever in front of celebrity filled crowd

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

In a closely contested WNBA game, Angel Reese led the Chicago Sky to an 88-87 victory over the Indiana Fever, despite a strong performance from Caitlyn Clark. Clark contributed significantly with 17 points, while Reese, despite being limited by foul trouble, scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

This game marked their third encounter of the season, further intensifying their budding rivalry. This game had many star-studded attendees as well, such as Chance the Rapper, Lil Durk, and WNBA hall of Famer Sheryl Swoops.