Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Chicago Sky defeats Indiana Fever in front of celebrity filled crowd

NATIONAL NEWS – Chicago Sky defeats Indiana Fever in front of celebrity filled crowd

0
By on DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

In a closely contested WNBA game, Angel Reese led the Chicago Sky to an 88-87 victory over the Indiana Fever, despite a strong performance from Caitlyn Clark. Clark contributed significantly with 17 points, while Reese, despite being limited by foul trouble, scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

This game marked their third encounter of the season, further intensifying their budding rivalry. This game had many star-studded attendees as well, such as Chance the Rapper, Lil Durk, and WNBA hall of Famer Sheryl Swoops. 

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.