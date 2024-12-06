NATIONAL NEWS – Boeing whistleblower sounds alarm over safety concerns

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Craig Garriott is one of the latest individuals to come forward with allegations of misconduct at Boeing factories. Garriott, who joined the company to create products for safety and protection, claims that Boeing has shifted its focus away from quality and employee welfare, prioritizing profits and speed instead.

This is not the first time Boeing has faced safety concerns. Garriott recalled an incident in which someone was trapped under a satellite. The most high-profile failure this year occurred when a spacecraft manufactured by Boeing faced numerous issues during a simple test flight to the International Space Station (ISS). While Boeing has yet to comment on the allegations, many current employees have expressed concerns about their safety while working at the company.