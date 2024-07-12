NATIONAL NEWS – Blinding eye disease allegedly linked to Ozempic drug

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A study published in JAMA Ophthalmology indicates that patients prescribed semaglutide, sold as Ozempic or Wegovy, for diabetes and weight loss might have an elevated risk of developing non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a potentially blinding condition. NAION is the leading cause of optic nerve blindness after glaucoma and is typically caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve. It affects up to 10 out of every 100,000 people, causing painless vision loss that progresses over several days. Currently, there are no effective treatments for this condition.

The study was prompted by the simultaneous diagnosis of three NAION cases at Mass Eye and Ear, where all patients were using semaglutide. Researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of 17,000 patient records over six years to investigate a potential link. They found that diabetes patients on semaglutide were over four times more likely to develop NAION, while those who were overweight or obese had a sevenfold increased risk. Lead author Joseph Rizzo emphasized the preliminary nature of these findings and called for further research in larger, more diverse populations. The study noted limitations, including the high prevalence of rare eye diseases at the research site and inconsistent medication adherence among patients. Rizzo stressed the importance of including this information in patient-doctor discussions, especially for those with other optic nerve issues.