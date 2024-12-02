NATIONAL NEWS – Biden to expand Medicare, Medicaid to cover obesity drugs like Ozempic

Laila Kirkpatrick, staff writer

On Tuesday, President Biden proposed a new expansion of Medicare to cover anti-obesity drugs for over 7 million people. Expanding Medicare and Medicaid under these terms would allow more U.S. citizens to access GLP-1 class weight loss medications, which can decrease weight by as much as 20%. These medications, such as Ozempic, have also been found to significantly reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. However, without insurance coverage, the cost of these medications can reach as much as $1,000 per month.

Private companies like Eli Lilly maintain significant control over the weight loss drug market. Figures such as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, top picks for Trump’s cabinet, have expressed opposing views on GLP-1 weight loss drugs. Kennedy is highly is skeptical, while Dr. Oz has praised their efficacy. The estimated cost to the federal government is projected to be around $25 billion for Medicare and $11 billion for Medicaid over a decade, ultimately raising major concerns about the bloated federal budget.