NATIONAL NEWS – An exhibit honoring victims of mass shootings is taken down at the ATF headquarters

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

An exhibit showing victims of gun violence has been taken down by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Department of Justice has confirmed. The exhibit showed portraits of 120 people who were killed by gun violence. This digital kiosk has biographies of each person who was part of the exhibit. An online version has also been taken down. The ATF enforces federal gun laws, is tasked with regulating the firearms industry, and is housed within the Department of Justice.

In a statement to the media on Sunday, a spokesperson from the DOJ suggested that it will honor these victims in other ways, but not only of gun violence. “The ATF will continue to honor the memory of all victims of violent crime while at the same time preserving the rights if law-abiding americans,” said the spokesperson. “The Faces of Gun Violence” honored victims of mass shooting and school shootings, victims of domestic violence, and people who died by suicide. The exhibit was dedicated in April 2024. The Biden administration had planned for a new group of 200 victims to be honored at the memorial each year.