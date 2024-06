Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing Microsoft, with its

market capitalization reaching $3.33 trillion.

This milestone was achieved due to a 3.2% rise in Nvidia’s share value, driven by high demand for AI-related technology and data center chips, which make up 86% of its sales. Nvidia’s quarterly revenues surged by 262% year-over-year to $26 billion. It joins Microsoft and Apple as the only companies valued over $3 trillion.