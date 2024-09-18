NATIONAL NEWS – Rice University student, Andrea Rodriguez Avila, tragically killed in apparent murder-suicide

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A junior student at Rice University, Andrea Rodriguez Avila, was found dead in her dorm room on Monday, leading to a nearly two-hour lockdown on campus. Police believe it to be a murder-suicide, with the suspected shooter, an unidentified male, also found dead in the room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man, who was not affiliated with the university, is thought to have shot Avila due to a troubled romantic relationship, as suggested by a note he left behind.

Rice University President Reginald DesRoches assured the campus community that there is no further threat and expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. The incident occurred at Jones College, one of the residential halls on campus, and led to the cancellation of all classes and activities for the day. The Rice University Police Department, with assistance from Houston police, is leading the investigation. Avila’s parents are in contact with the university and plan to travel to Houston.