Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced that users of the My Social Security online accounts, who registered before September 18, 2021, will need to transition to a Login.gov account to continue accessing services. Previously, these users could log in directly on the SSA website with a username and password, but now they must use Login.gov, a secure sign-in service requiring two-step authentication. This service, already used by several government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, enhances account security by making it more difficult for unauthorized access through a unique code sent to the user’s phone or email.

The transition to Login.gov is designed to simplify the sign-in process and align with federal authentication standards, ensuring safe and secure access to online services. The SSA has stated that over 5 million account holders have already made this transition and do not need to create new accounts. The agency is facilitating the change by prompting users to link their existing credentials to Login.gov, after which they will receive immediate confirmation and access to their Social Security services. Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley emphasized that this change aims to streamline the user experience and enhance security across federal services.