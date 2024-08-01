SPORTS NEWS – Maryland native, Katie Ledecky wins gold in swimming at the Paris Olympics

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Photos: DC Spotlight Newspaper

Katie Ledecky secured her eighth Olympic gold medal with a victory in the 1,500-meter freestyle, matching the record for the most gold medals won by a U.S. woman. Her achievement highlights her exceptional prowess in swimming and solidifies her status as one of the greatest athletes in the sport.

In addition to Ledecky’s milestone, today’s Olympic schedule includes the women’s and men’s 100-meter freestyle and the men’s 200-meter butterfly events. These races promise further excitement and opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills and compete for medals.