MARYLAND NEWS – Angela Alsobrooks takes the stage at the DNC; seeks to become Maryland’s first black senator

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Photos by Wendy Thompson/DC Spotlight Newspaper

Angela Alsobrooks is striving to become the first Black person from Maryland to serve in the U.S. Senate, drawing on her experience as a prosecutor and mentee of Vice President Kamala Harris. Without emphasizing her history-making potential, Alsobrooks is riding a wave of Democratic enthusiasm. In a state where Democrats hold significant sway, her candidacy is seen as a crucial opportunity to further diversify representation and continue the legacy of Black women making significant impacts in politics.

Alsobrooks faces a tough race against Republican Larry Hogan, a popular former governor, in an election with national implications. The contest is notable as Alsobrooks aims to break up Maryland’s all-male congressional delegation and resonate with voters on issues like abortion rights. Her primary victory over a well-funded opponent showcased her strong support base, particularly among those seeking authentic and diverse representation. With Vice President Harris and Alsobrooks on the ticket, Black voter turnout is expected to be pivotal in deciding the outcome.