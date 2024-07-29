MARYLAND NEWS – Woman from Montgomery county, Melody Waldecker, killed in carjacking by her own vehicle in Sterling, Va

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A woman from Montgomery County, Maryland, Melody Waldecker, was carjacked and then tragically killed by her own vehicle in Loudoun County, Virginia. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. at the Town Center Plaza in Sterling, where deputies responded to the carjacking report. As the suspect drove off in her car, Waldecker was struck and died at the scene.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a suspect, though their identity remains undisclosed as of Monday morning. Authorities are actively investigating the case and expect to file additional charges. They are urging any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact Detective Rodriquez. In a related incident, a Manassas man was arrested in Virginia Beach for allegedly stealing a Dumfries man’s car and killing him with it on July 20.