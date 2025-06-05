MARYLAND NEWS – Woman found dead, covered in concrete, in a Suitland apartment

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A Prince George’s County, Maryland man was arrested and charged this week with the murder of his girlfriend. She was found dead, wrapped in plastic and covered in concrete. Local police officers responded to a report of a 44-year-old Sherron Turner missing. She had not been seen or heard from since April 21st. Someone had also told police that they heard banging and screaming coming from the apartment the last night Turner was seen.

The officers entered the apartment and found Turner’s body in the living room, wrapped in plastic and a blanket, with parts covered in concrete. She had signs of trauma to her face, back, and neck. Examiners determined that her cause of death was a broken bone in her neck. Witnesses told police that Turner was in a “toxic relationship” with 38-year-old Michael McClanahan, who was always at Turner’s apartment, according to charging documents.