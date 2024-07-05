MARYLAND NEWS – Second cargo ship the size of Dali temporarily looses power leaving Baltimore port

A 965-foot cargo ship named Bellavia temporarily lost power as it departed the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore early Monday morning. Fortunately, the ship quickly reengaged its power and returned to its berth for repairs, avoiding any significant mishap. By Monday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard had cleared the ship for departure, and it continued its journey towards New York. The Bellavia’s quick recovery contrasts sharply with a previous incident involving the Dali, another Hyundai-made ship, which lost power and struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, causing significant damage and loss of life.

This recent incident with the Bellavia marks at least the third time a deep-draft ship has lost power in Maryland waters since the Key Bridge collapse. The U.S. Coast Guard has been notified of multiple such occurrences, indicating a trend that poses serious marine safety concerns. In response to these incidents, the Coast Guard investigates each report promptly, taking necessary operational control measures to ensure safety. The series of power loss incidents highlights the potential dangers large ships can pose to port infrastructure, prompting ongoing reviews and safety measures.