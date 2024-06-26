MARYLAND NEWS – Potomac teen runner Quincy Wilson fails to qualify for the Olympics

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

Quincy Wilson, a 16-year-old track sensation from Potomac, Maryland, recently fell short of making the 2024 U.S. Olympic team in the 400 meters. Despite setting an under-18 world record and a personal best of 44.59 seconds in the semifinals, Wilson finished sixth in the finals of the U.S. Olympic trials with a time of 44.94 seconds. His rapid progression this year included breaking multiple records, such as the national high school indoor 400m record with a time of 45.76 seconds, and leading his relay team to remarkable performances despite setbacks due to baton mishaps.

Wilson’s achievements have garnered significant attention, including praise from reigning sprint champion Noah Lyles. His exceptional speed and potential have made him one of the most promising young athletes in track and field. Though he missed direct qualification for the Olympics, Wilson still has a chance to join the U.S. team through the 4×400 relay.