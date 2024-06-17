MARYLAND NEWS – MGM National Harbor blackjack dealer charged with conspiracy with players

Zoe McKey, Staff Writer

A former employee of the MGM National Harbor has been accused of conspiracy and cheating during her employment as a blackjack dealer. Thursday, Aisha Braveboy, the state’s attorney of Prince George’s County, reported that previous dealer Jamie Smith participated in a cheating scheme and allowed the players at her table to view her cards before placing their bets.

Smith’s economic crimes were discovered after an MGM investigator reviewed the casino’s surveillance footage. Approximately $43,350 was lost as a result. Now charged with theft, theft scheme, and conspiracy to commit theft, Smith is facing 10 years in prison if convicted.