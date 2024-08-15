MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland Representative, Steny Hoyer, suffers from mild stroke

Maryland Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer, 85, experienced a mild ischemic stroke on Sunday, August 11. He promptly sought medical treatment and is currently responding well, with no lingering symptoms. Hoyer’s office confirmed that he expects to return to his regular schedule next week, as the House is currently in its August recess.

Hoyer, who recently stepped back from his role as the Democratic majority leader but still represents Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, expressed gratitude to his medical team through a statement from his spokesperson. Ischemic strokes, which are the most common type, occur due to a blockage in a blood vessel in the brain.