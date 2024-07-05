Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland police chase ends with 2 dead and 1 injured in D.C. crash

MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland police chase ends with 2 dead and 1 injured in D.C. crash

0
By on DAILY NEWS, Features, Maryland News

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Two people were killed and a third injured following a police chase that spanned multiple jurisdictions and ended in a fiery crash along the Southeast D.C. border with Maryland. The pursuit began when Anne Arundel County officers identified a white BMW involved in several armed robberies, most recently in Prince George’s County. The vehicle, speeding away from the police, crashed into a tree on Southern Avenue and burst into flames. Two occupants died at the scene, while the third was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and taken into D.C. police custody.

The chase, which started around 12:15 p.m. in Annapolis, involved various police departments and the U.S. Park Police aviation unit. U.S. Park Police Chief Jessica Taylor stated that the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it hit the tree and ignited. A firearm believed to have been discarded by the suspects was recovered at the crash site. Police Chief Amal Awad defended the decision to pursue the vehicle, citing its involvement in felony crimes. The incident led to the closure of Southern Avenue between 36th Place and Fort Dupont Street for investigation.

 

4o

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.