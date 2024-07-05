MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland police chase ends with 2 dead and 1 injured in D.C. crash

Two people were killed and a third injured following a police chase that spanned multiple jurisdictions and ended in a fiery crash along the Southeast D.C. border with Maryland. The pursuit began when Anne Arundel County officers identified a white BMW involved in several armed robberies, most recently in Prince George’s County. The vehicle, speeding away from the police, crashed into a tree on Southern Avenue and burst into flames. Two occupants died at the scene, while the third was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and taken into D.C. police custody.