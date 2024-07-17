MARYLAND NEWS – ALERT: Maryland puts fishing limitations on fisherman as temperatures rise in the bay

Due to extreme heat, recreational fishers in Maryland are currently restricted from targeting specific fish species in designated areas. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has advised against fishing for trout in catch-and-release areas and has prohibited targeting striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay and tidal tributaries until the end of July. This measure aims to protect fish populations from the additional stress and mortality caused by elevated water temperatures, which have reached the upper 60s and low 70s, creating harmful conditions for fish due to high temperatures and low oxygen levels.

Erik Zlokovitz, the recreational fisheries coordinator for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, explained that this summer’s extreme heat exacerbates the issue, with water temperatures stressing fish and forcing them to seek cooler, deeper waters. However, in the Chesapeake Bay, striped bass face a challenge as they cannot go too deep due to low dissolved oxygen levels. While the bass fishery is expected to reopen on August 1, advisories will be issued on days when temperatures exceed 95 degrees. Meanwhile, anglers are encouraged to target invasive species such as blue catfish and northern snakehead fish, which are harmful to the state’s ecosystem but are also enjoyable to catch and good to eat.