MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland based company set to auction off Jeffery Epstein’s ‘black book’

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Alexander Historical Auctions in Elkton, Maryland, known for its auctions of historic documents and relics, is auctioning off Jeffrey Epstein’s personal address and telephone book, calling it “one of the most provocative criminal relics of modern times.” The small, plastic-bound book, containing 64 pages and 368 entries, is set to go up for auction on Friday with a minimum opening bid of $35,000. The book has previously been offered for private sale with offers reaching around $100,000, but those were rejected.

The book, found on a New York sidewalk in the mid-1990s and later verified by forensic analysis, contains contact information for individuals across various industries, including politics, finance, and entertainment. The current owner hopes the book will be used for research, potentially shedding light on Epstein’s alleged connections to foreign intelligence services. Alexander Historical Auctions has handled other significant items, such as Oppenheimer’s atomic bomb plans and Napoleon Bonaparte’s hunting rifle, showcasing its long-standing reputation in dealing with rare and historical artifacts.