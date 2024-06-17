MARYLAND NEWS – Lottery player in Silver Spring cashes $1M Mega Millions ticket

Zoe McKey, Staff Writer

A lottery player residing in Silver Spring became the state of Maryland’s first Mega Millions player at the Aspen Hills Citgo at 13615 Georgia Ave. Despite not winning the $560 Million jackpot, they won with a second-tier ticket rewarding them with about a million dollars.

The retailer that sold the ticket was also given a $2,500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery. In Bethesda and Ocean City, third-tier winning tickets with a reward of $10,000 were also sold. These winning tickets were purchased at Talbert’s Ice and Beverage Service on River Road in Bethesda and at 7-Eleven at 106 North Division Street in Ocean City.