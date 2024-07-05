MARYLAND NEWS – Identity of suspect revealed after robbing victim at Silver Spring ATM

Montgomery County Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at a Bank of America ATM on Connecticut Avenue in Silver Spring. The incident occurred when the suspect approached the victim, who was depositing money into the ATM. The suspect stole an unspecified amount of cash, and when the victim attempted to intervene, the suspect assaulted him before fleeing the scene on a red and black scooter.

The suspect is described as a Black male, aged between 20 and 25, with a scruffy beard, wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the crime to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website or call their tip line. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest may qualify for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000.