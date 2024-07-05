MARYLAND NEWS – House in Montgomery County erupts in fire during firework celebration

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

In Montgomery County, Maryland, fireworks caused a house fire on Thursday night, displacing one person. Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on Brad Drive in the Aspen Hill neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. on July 4. The fire began on the carport roof and spread to the attic, resulting in an estimated $500,000 in damages, including $400,000 for structural damage and $100,000 for contents, a car, and a neighbor’s shed.

Officials used this incident to emphasize the dangers of fireworks. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s latest annual report, fireworks caused 9,700 emergency room visits and eight deaths nationwide. The report also highlighted a significant increase in fireworks-related injuries, averaging an additional 561 injuries each year from 2008 to 2023.