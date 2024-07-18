MARYLAND NEWS – Giant food stores to adopt new security measures during massive rise in theft

The surge in shoplifting incidents at Giant Food stores in Montgomery County has led the regional grocer to enhance security measures. Jon Arons, a spokesperson for Giant Food, emphasized the critical impact of retail theft on product availability, customer convenience, and the safety of both employees and customers. Recent statistics from the county police show a sharp increase in reported thefts, with grocery store thefts rising by about 48% from 2022 to 2023. In response, Giant Food has implemented new security policies and hired part-time and full-time security guards to deter theft and ensure safety.

The rise in shoplifting has also been linked to increased violence and threats against employees, as highlighted by both the police and the union representing Giant Food workers. Employees are now being asked to log suspect information rather than confront shoplifters, and some stores have armed security officers. The union has launched a campaign to allow employees to report when they are assigned security duties, reflecting ongoing tensions and the need for improved safety and reporting protocols.