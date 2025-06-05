MARYLAND NEWS – Family demands answers after finding aunt dead in a safe, suspects domestic violence

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A family in Maryland is now searching for answers after finding their family member dead inside a safe at a home in Southwest Baltimore. Police have said that they are now investigating the death of 53-year-old Dawn White, who was found inside her home on Benzinger Road in April. White’s body was sent to the medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Dawn White’s niece, Brianna White, is now holding onto the memories of her aunt, after she said her family found Dawn dead inside a four-foot-tall safe.

Brianna said that her family had concerns leading up to her aunt’s death, saying, “ There was a missing report out for her, and the police did a welfare check.” When Brianna said family members followed up and found Dawn White’s body. Brianna questioned whether domestic violence played a role. She also said, “Her going through domestic violence, and then this is happening.” It doesn’t add up to it being random.”