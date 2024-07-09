MARYLAND NEWS – Devastating car crash kills Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and 2 former Maryland teammates

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Khyree Jackson, a recent NFL draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings, and two of his former high school teammates, Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr., died in a tragic car crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Jackson, who was 24 years old, was a passenger in a Dodge Charger that was involved in a multi-vehicle collision. The crash occurred when a silver Infiniti, driven at high speed, attempted to change lanes and struck the Charger, which then hit another vehicle. The Charger went off the road and hit several tree stumps, causing fatalities at the scene and at the hospital. Authorities suspect that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Jackson, Hazel, and Lytton were former teammates at Henry A. Wise High School. Hazel played college football at Maryland and Charlotte, while Lytton had stints at Florida State, Penn State, and Bowie State. The Minnesota Vikings expressed their deep sorrow over Jackson’s passing, highlighting his bright future and positive impact on those around him. Jackson was a standout player at the University of Oregon, earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023. Before Oregon, he played for the University of Alabama, starting in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The Vikings organization has reached out to Jackson’s family and teammates to offer support during this difficult time.