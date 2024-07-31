MARYLAND NEWS – Boar’s Head meats’ listeria outbreak leaves 6 Marylanders ill, 2 dead in other states

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A listeria outbreak linked to Boar’s Head deli meats has resulted in the hospitalization of 33 people across several states, with Maryland and New York having the highest numbers of cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported two deaths in Illinois and New Jersey. The CDC is investigating whether the listeria found in the Boar’s Head products matches the strain causing the illnesses. Meanwhile, consumers are advised to avoid the recalled products, particularly certain liverwurst and other deli meats, as a precaution.

Listeria poses a significant health risk, especially to pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea, which can escalate to more severe conditions if the infection spreads to the nervous system. The CDC and the Maryland Department of Health emphasize the importance of seeking medical attention if listeriosis is suspected. Boar’s Head has issued a voluntary recall of several products to ensure customer safety during the ongoing investigation.