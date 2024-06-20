MARYLAND NEWS – Bishop Jones killed in police standoff

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Bishop Jones-Daniels, 28, was killed during a police standoff in Fairland, Maryland. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting Jones-Daniels was assaulting his mother and armed with a gun. After establishing a perimeter and negotiating through the night, police breached the home around 2 a.m. on May 30.

Jones-Daniels ignored commands, leading Officer Edward Cochran, a 14-year veteran, to fire his weapon. Jones-Daniels was taken to a hospital where he died. The incident is under investigation by the AG’s Independent Investigations Division. His mother was treated and released from the hospital.