MARYLAND NEWS – Bethesda Shopping Center boosts security after string of vehicle break-ins

MARYLAND NEWS – Bethesda Shopping Center boosts security after string of vehicle break-ins

DAILY NEWS / Maryland News
MARYLAND NEWS – Bethesda Shopping Center boosts security after string of vehicle break-ins

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Montgomery County Police are investigating a series of recent vehicle break-ins at Westbard Square Shopping Center in Bethesda, where cars parked in the garage and along Westbard Avenue were targeted. Cars were left with smashed windows and stolen visible items like laptops and bags.

 Police are working with the shopping center’s management to install additional security cameras and increase surveillance. Shoppers and employees have expressed concern, and authorities urge the public to secure valuables in car trunks, to lock their cars, and to remain alert.

The DC Spotlight Newspaper is the pulse of the city. We are the Washington, D.C. metro area’s source for local, national and world news, politics, sports, entertainment, books, concerts, restaurants, events, and social news issues. The DC Spotlight entertains, informs, enlightens and inspires metro readers to not only be great, but also create great things in our communities.

