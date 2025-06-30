MARYLAND NEWS – Bethesda Shopping Center boosts security after string of vehicle break-ins

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Montgomery County Police are investigating a series of recent vehicle break-ins at Westbard Square Shopping Center in Bethesda, where cars parked in the garage and along Westbard Avenue were targeted. Cars were left with smashed windows and stolen visible items like laptops and bags.

Police are working with the shopping center’s management to install additional security cameras and increase surveillance. Shoppers and employees have expressed concern, and authorities urge the public to secure valuables in car trunks, to lock their cars, and to remain alert.