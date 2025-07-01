MARYLAND NEWS – Arrest made in shooting of former NFL Player and celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon

Ananya Roy, News Writer

A 21-year-old man, Devin Spivey, has been arrested and charged in connection with the November 2024 shooting and robbery that left former NFL player and celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon and a woman seriously injured. The attack occurred outside Dorzon’s home in Hyattsville, where suspects opened fire and stole luxury items, including an $80,000 watch.

Spivey faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and armed robbery, after evidence placed him at the scene. Dorzon, who owns two local restaurants, shared on Instagram that he is still recovering but remains committed to his work and resilience. Police say the investigation is ongoing.