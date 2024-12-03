MARYLAND NEWS- Alsobrook resigns as Prince George’s County executive; Maryland must hold special election

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Monday morning, newly elected Senator Angela Alsobrooks announced her resignation as Prince George’s County Executive. After defeating the state’s former Republican governor, Alsobrooks will become Maryland’s first Black female senator when she is sworn in on January 3rd. Reflecting on her resignation, Alsobrooks stated, “Serving the residents of this county has been the honor of my lifetime, and I am deeply proud of all we have accomplished together.”

Her resignation will trigger a special election to determine her replacement. Special elections have become a contentious issue, as many residents are frustrated with frequent vacancies in state and county governments, making the upcoming election highly controversial.