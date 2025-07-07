MARYLAND NEWS – 6-month-old infant dies, two injured after SUV crashes into Frederick County home

a
Ananya Roy, News Writer

A 6-month-old boy was killed and two others injured in a crash on Sunday morning in Keymar, Maryland, after an SUV veered off Woodsboro Pike and slammed into a house. The infant was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, where he later died. A 3-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman were taken to a hospital by ambulance; the driver was unharmed.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. Authorities say impairment is not suspected. Route 194 was temporarily shut down as Maryland State Police investigated the scene.

